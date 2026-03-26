The New Orleans Saints did their free agent thing, but now it’s time to focus on the next phase of the offseason. And here is their seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator after free agency.

Standing with the No. 8 pick in the first round, the Saints have options. They need help at the wide receiver positions, as well as on the defensive line and linebacker.

Let’s see how the PFF simulator steered their draft ship.

Round 1, Pick No. 8: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The Saints would get better on defense right off the bat with this pick. He’s projected as pretty much an immediate starter, according to NFL.com.

“Delane is one of the top cornerbacks in a CB-rich draft,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He excels in press coverage, altering release timing with punches and slides. Smooth hips and efficient footwork keep him connected in man coverage, while his processing allows for quick transitions in off-man and short zone looks. He has good top-end speed for vertical phasing, but is inconsistent turning to find the football.

“While he locks in on the route at times, he’s rarely oblivious to the quarterback’s actions, allowing him to slam catch windows shut and play the football. Delane’s emergence over the past two years might be indicative of what’s to come, as he’s shown lockdown potential.”

That lockdown word is music to the ears of NFL defensive coordinators. The Saints might find themselves feeling fortunate to grab this level of player at pick No. 8. That’s especially true because of how rare true shutdown corners have become in the league.

Delane ran a 4.38 40 during his Pro Day on Monday. That solved any question about whether he would drift into the double digits of the first round. He’s basically a lock to be off the board very early.

Round 2, Pick No. 42: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

This would be a nice Round 2 grab for the Saints. It’s not a position of need, but it would embellish the offensive line and help a lot.

Pregnon is 6-4 and 314 pounds and seems to have a good future in the league, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“The Combine did exactly what Pregnon needed it to do,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “His tape already told the story of a powerful, reliable interior blocker, but the measurables in Indianapolis put an exclamation point on the athletic traits that make him special. Topping every guard in the vertical jump and finishing second in the broad jump at 314 pounds is not normal.

“That kind of lower-body explosion, paired with his proven on-field production, gives offensive line coaches something tangible to dream on when they project his ceiling at the next level.”

However, there are issues. Pregnon doesn’t have great foot speed. Also, he could have trouble with quick moves by interior defenders. Still, there’s time to get better, and experience should help.

“The gap between his athletic testing and his on-field movement quality suggests he plays faster than he times, which is the kind of discrepancy that gets coaches excited,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote.

Round 3, Pick No. 73: EDGE Romello Height, Texas

The biggest issue for Height is not height. Sorry, I couldn’t resist. The problem is strength, according to Bleacher Report.

“Height combines salesmanship with quickness and high-level athleticism as a pass-rusher to be a productive and contribute on third downs in the NFL,” Matt Holder wrote. “However, the 6-3, 240-pound edge defender lacks the size and strength to be a complete or every-down player on the next level.

“Height is undersized, lacking the size and strength to hold up against the run in the NFL. He doesn't have the lower-body strength to effectively set the edge.”

Round 4, Pick No. 132: LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

It’s hard to get excited about this pick. Still, it fits a need at the linebacker position. One thing that describes Boettcher is fearless, according to NFL.com. That might explain his decision to pass on baseball and stick with football.

Article Continues Below

“The former walk-on plays like the chip never left his shoulder,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s fearless in his downhill approach, which leads to feast-or-famine results in the run game. His size, speed, and athleticism are average. But his competitive will and motor cover some of that up. Boettcher profiles as an NFL backup, but his special-teams talent could be his ticket to a higher draft (slot).”

Round 4, Pick No. 136: DI Tim Keenan III, Alabama

Perhaps Keenan will develop into that pick that outshines his draft status. He’s big, and he’s an anchor, according to fantasypros.com.

“You won’t find many nose tackles bigger than Keenan, and especially with his impressive flexibility, first step, and quickness,” Matthew Jones wrote. “His extensive starting experience playing the nose tackle position in Alabama’s two-gap, odd defensive fronts also makes him a relatively high-floor prospect with a clear role at the pro level.

“While Keenan will never be the most disruptive pass-rusher, if he controls his weight, he’ll certainly be able to work his way into a rotational role as an early-down run stuffer and space eater.”

Round 5, Pick No. 150: EDGE Mason Reiger, Wisconsin

A strong NFL Combine brought Reiger into draft focus, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Reiger recorded a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-5-inch broad jump that both ranked in the Top 5 of all the defensive linemen at the combine,” Lorin Cox wrote. “His 40-yard dash time didn't jump out at 4.79 seconds, but he showed more of his quick explosiveness with a 10-yard split of 1.61 seconds. That was tied for the second-fastest 10-yard split.”

Good stuff. Good Round 5 pick.

Round 5, Pick No. 172: LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana

One of the best things about Fisher is that he can fit into a roster as a valuable player without being an every-week starter. That includes special teams, according to Bleacher Report.

“A team that's looking for a special teamer and backup linebacker who coaches can trust to be in the right spot consistently should have Aiden Fisher on its radar in the later rounds of the draft,” Holder wrote. “He has impressive instincts in both phases of the game and is a good tackler to be relied on in those roles.”

Round 6, Pick No. 190: LB Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma

Whenever “potential starter” shows up in a draft-look evaluation for a sixth-round player, it’s time to perk up the ears. And that’s what Heinecke offers, according to NFL.com.

“Undersized but relentless, Heinecke plays with the mentality of a smaller dog who’s eager to fight the bigger dogs on every snap,” Zierlein wrote. “Heinecke’s motor, mindset, and versatility give him a legitimate chance as a nickel linebacker and core special-teams contributor.”