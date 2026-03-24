As the NFL Draft approaches, Adam Schefter has officially weighed in on one of the most intriguing prospects in this class, and his latest prediction points toward a major addition for a division rival. In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Adam Schefter says he doesn’t think the Titans at number four or the Giants at number five will draft Jeremiyah Love, but the Commanders at number seven is where he thinks it makes the most sense.

“Today, as we sit here today, my guess would be I don’t see him going to Tennessee,” Schefter said. “I don’t see him going to the Giants at number five. Although that would be an interesting spot and I think he’d have a lot of support there. To me a place that makes sense, today, a month out would be the Washington Commanders. They’ve added to their running back room. I could see Washington being interested in a player like Jeremiyah Love. Seven would be the spot.”

Interestingly, he says the Giants wouldn't be a bad landing spot for Love, though unlikely. This is noteworthy because the Giants already have Cam Skattebo, whom the team took in the fourth round last year. Skattebo played in eight games and started in five before dislocating his ankle. During that span, he averaged 4.1 yards per carry and rushed for 410 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also added 207 receiving yards and two more touchdowns.

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The Giants' decision to potentially pass on a talent like Love likely stems from the promise shown by Cam Skattebo before his injury cut his rookie season short. With over six hundred total yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games, the Giants may feel their backfield is already in good hands once Skattebo returns to full health. But, Love just might be a prospect that's hard to pass up on.

A standout for Notre Dame, Love finished his career rushing for 2,882 yards and 36 touchdowns on 433 carries. He also proved to be an adept receiving threat, finishing his career with 594 yards on 63 carries and six touchdowns. He was a key contributor on a Notre Dame offense that made the College Football Playoffs and national championship game in the 2024-2025 season.

If Schefter’s instincts are right, the Commanders could be the ultimate beneficiaries of the Giants' current roster depth.