Dylan Raiola is tasting his first Oregon football spring practices. He's joining Dante Moore in comprising a loaded quarterback room in Eugene. Raiola finds himself competing with one superstar already, but needed to reach out to a past one.

All to seek approval for his jersey number.

Raiola aimed to rock No. 8 this season for the Ducks. Marcus Mariota made the number revered. Raiola himself needed to gain approval from the Heisman Trophy winner to wear the digit. Mariota has indeed given the prized College Football Transfer Portal addition the all-clear to wear eight.

Meet the Flock Episode 1 – Quarterbacks#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/1rINp59lFK — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) March 21, 2026

Raiola still made an interesting choice to dip out of his previous number.

Why Dylan Raiola goes to ‘8' for Oregon

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Raiola always wore No. 15 due to Patrick Mahomes comparisons he received.

Now he told the “Meet the Flock” podcast that the reason for the switch involves Mariota and one other revered Ducks star.

“The last two people to wear it, if you look at Dillon Gabriel and Marcus Mariota,” Raiola said. “So before I even thought about wearing it, I called Dillon, and I asked him. And then I actually asked him if I could have Marcus' number, and I called Marcus. I was blessed with the opportunity to wear it.”

Meanwhile, some fans across the college football landscape are wondering if Oregon plans to play both Moore and Raiola. Especially for certain packages on the field.