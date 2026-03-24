Cam Thomas' stock has fallen off a cliff, and the Milwaukee Bucks, prior to their Monday night clash against the Los Angeles Clippers, decided to cut the 24-year-old guard from the roster. In the aftermath of waiving Thomas, the Bucks converted Pete Nance's contract into a standard one.

There are no doubts that Thomas, who averaged 24 points per game two seasons ago, is a brilliant one on one scorer. But plenty of doubts have arisen over the past few years regarding his ability to function within a winning ecosystem. And the Bucks' decision to cut him loose when they aren't in a contending position anyway is rather telling of how Thomas is being viewed at present.

Considering the timing of Thomas' waiving, he will not be eligible to play in the 2026 NBA playoffs anymore, as per Keith Smith of Spotrac. This is because the Bucks waived the explosive scoring guard after the March 1 Playoff Eligibility Waiver deadline. He is eligible to sign with an NBA team, should an NBA team register interest in him.

One would think that a team with nothing to lose could throw an opportunity his way. But the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, both teams with losing records, gave up on him — casting a huge cloud on his career trajectory.

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Where does Cam Thomas go from here after Bucks waive him?

Thomas might work best in a system where his worst habits can be reined in and his strengths can be maximized. He is a terrific shot-creator, and he can teams buckets in a pinch. If there's a team out there that can get the best out of Thomas, it's the Miami Heat.

The Heat rarely play on-ball screens, so they rely on creating space through quick movements and one on one play. And in Miami, Thomas will be forced to learn how to play defense and team basketball. Perhaps a move there would revive his career.