St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn was previously going to attempt to play through his current meniscus tear. However, the Cardinals reportedly made the decision to shut Winn down on Friday, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.

“Masyn Winn’s season is over, Oli Marmol announces. Winn was hoping to play in front of home fans next week in the final homestand, but the knee was not recovering well enough, and the team made the decision this evening to shut him down for the season,” Woo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Winn has displayed potential so far in his big league career. The 23-year-old made his MLB debut in 2023 but appeared in only 37 games. In 2024, Winn played his first full season in the big leagues, appearing in 150 contests. Winn will end the '25 campaign having played in 129 games.

The Cardinals shortstop hit .253/.310/.363 to go along with 27 doubles, nine home runs and nine stolen bases. He also made a significant impact on defense while playing an especially important position. In fact, Winn's .994 defensive percentage is the best mark in the league. He only committed three errors in 2025.

St. Louis would love to see Winn take a step forward from an offensive standpoint in the future. At the very least, he's a player who is going to take care of business at shortstop while having some respectable moments at the plate. If Winn can develop more consistency offensively, however, he will have an opportunity to become a star in MLB.

The Cardinals are already out of the postseason conversation. They are looking to play the role of spoiler down the stretch. On Saturday night, the Cardinals will play their National League Central rival, the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee is competing for the best record in the National League, so the Cardinals could impact the NL playoff outlook with a win.