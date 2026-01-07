Trade talks involving Brendan Donovan have slowed as the St. Louis Cardinals continue to weigh offers, despite some evaluators identifying the Seattle Mariners as a logical landing spot.

According to people familiar with the matter, per Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, the delay centers on a gap in perceived value. The Cardinals view Donovan as a star-caliber player, while not all clubs share that assessment. Donovan turns 29 this month and brings a well-rounded profile, including disciplined swing decisions, consistent bat-to-ball skills, defensive versatility across the infield and outfield and a strong clubhouse reputation. He was drafted in 2018 by St. Louis.

Those traits have not translated into elite value metrics for every evaluator. Donovan’s career-best fWAR came in 2024 at 3.2, a solid figure but one that trails comparable middle-infield options. Nico Hoerner posted a 4.8 fWAR last season, while Ketel Marte reached 4.6 despite playing only 126 games. Meanwhile, Donovan recorded a 2.9 fWAR last season.

Donovan is also under club control for just two more seasons, with the second potentially impacted by a labor lockout, which has further complicated negotiations.

On the field, Donovan’s 2025 production was steady. He appeared in 460 at-bats, batting .287 with a .353 on-base percentage and a .775 OPS. He recorded 132 hits, 10 home runs, 50 RBIs and three stolen bases, numbers that reinforce his reliability.

The Kansas City Royals remain among the interested teams in Donovan. However, if St. Louis prioritizes premium young bats in return, Seattle continues to be viewed by industry observers as the cleanest fit. Talks remain ongoing ahead of spring training.