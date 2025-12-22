The Boston Red Sox and St Louis Cardinals connected on a trade Sunday that included first baseman Willson Contreras. The veteran heads to Beantown, with young pitcher Hunter Dobbins heading to St Louis. Chaim Bloom is taking over the rebuild in St Louis and is already making deals with his former team. How did the Red Sox and Cardinals fare in this deal?

The Red Sox picked up Contreras, who has two years left on his contract with a club option for 2028. He had a great season defensively and offensively in his first year as a full-time first baseman. Dobbins was one of many young pitchers that Boston came into the offseason looking to trade. They did that while improving the offense, which should have been the goal.

What are the grades for the Red Sox and the Cardinals after this Sunday swap?

The Red Sox make a big splash

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the Red Sox in the trade market to start the offseason. Finally, they swung the bat, getting Contreras to play first base. With Triston Casas coming off a patellar tendon injury, there is no guarantee he will be ready defensively on Opening Day. But when he is ready, Contreras would be a significant upgrade at designated hitter.

Dobbins was not the only piece heading to the Cardinals. The Red Sox sent over two more right-handed pitchers, Yhoiker Fajardo and Blake Aita, in the deal. Dobbins is the headliner of the trade, but it does not mean they are done trading this year. Contreras should be a great fit in Fenway Park for the same reason Alex Bregman is. His right-handed stroke should be perfect for the Green Monster. After a career-high 31 doubles last year, he should smash that number in his first year in Boston.

Article Continues Below

If this emptied the Red Sox's trade cabinet, it would be a lower grade. However, with Payton Tolle and Connelly Early also on the block, it does not eliminate them from the Ketel Marte conversation. With Contreras in the fold and more coming, Boston gets an A for the Contreras deal.

But what is next for Boston will define their offseason. Bringing back Bregman, trading for Marte, or signing Kyle Tucker would send them to the top of the free-agency winner lists. But if this is their last move, there could be some questions heading into a pivotal 2026 season.

The Cardinals are tearing it down

Similar to the Red Sox, the Cardinals have made the second of many this offseason. Contreras is the second veteran they have traded to Boston this offseason, following Sonny Gray to Beantown. But those will not be the only players moved out by Bloom in his first winter in charge. Expect Nolan Arenado and Brandon Donovan, at least, to be moved out before spring training.

The hardest part of a rebuild to perfect is the pitching. The Cardinals have started their rebuild with three pitchers, hoping one of them lands in the rotation for years to come. While the immediate future is bleak in St Louis, they have a young pitcher to rally around and more prospects likely on the way.

Bloom and the Cardinals get a B+ for this trade. There will be more to come, and they traded Contreras at the right time. But it will always be a tough sell to trade a veteran fresh off a 20-homer season. He had a solid three-year run in St Louis, but never played in a playoff game. He will be expected to lead Boston to October and win some games there immediately.