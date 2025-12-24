The Boston Red Sox have had a solid offseason so far. Recently, the Sox traded for Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals and hope it can improve the team. But there is an assessment that the Red Sox trade for Contreras has made them better, according to Jared Carrabis from Underdog.

The Red Sox are a better team because Willson Contreras is here. If you disagree with that then you’re just being negative for the sake of being negative. pic.twitter.com/IK3cnuvnay — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) December 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Carrabis believes that Contreras is built for Fenway Park. By adding his bat to the lineup, he believes that the Sox have added a player who can be a perfect fit for the stadium and for the team.

The Red Sox's trade for Contreras has altered some of their plans, but it has undoubtedly given them a player who will start from day one. Contreras will join a lineup that includes Jarred Duran, Trevor Story, and Wilyer Abreu. The Red Sox are still exploring other trade possibilities as they continue to improve their team.

Last season, Contreras hit .257 with 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 70 runs. Additionally, he had a .343 on-base percentage along with a .447 slugging percentage while primarily playing at first base, making 119 starts there. Contreras was once a catcher, but the Cardinals changed him to first base. The Red Sox likely will take the same approach, employing him at first base for the 2026 season.

The Red Sox are still generating buzz, as they attempt to bounce back from a season where they fell to the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card. While making the playoffs was a good accomplishment, they also want to keep pressing the gas pedal and improve so they can challenge the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays for the American League East.