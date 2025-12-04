The New Orleans Saints fell to 2-10 on the season with Week 13’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. New Orleans has already been eliminated from playoff contention, missing the postseason for the fifth straight year. Still, Cameron Jordan has been a bright spot for the team. He surpassed Drew Brees for the most games played in Saints history.

Jordan has been a fixture on New Orleans’ defensive line since he was drafted 24th overall in 2011. He's missed just two games in his incredible career. And while he’s set to become a free agent after the 2025 season, it’s difficult to imagine him playing for any other franchise.

Jordan feels the same way. Sort of. When asked about his NFL future, the eight-time Pro Bowler was somewhat noncommittal. “In my mind, it's always playing here or retiring. But, again, maybe it's not,” Jordan said, per NOF on X. “As you look at the last couple years, maybe you do have to look around.”

Are Cameron Jordan and the Saints headed toward a split?

The All-Pro pass rusher made it clear he has options. “If they don’t want me there’s 31 other– uh, there’s really four other teams,” Jordan joked. “There’s really three other teams… It gets real low,” he added.

“I think that time will tell [what] happens. I’m just focused on this week, this game, how best to attack the run game and set us up for an advantageous pass rush situation,” Jordan said.

The 15th-year veteran is enjoying a throwback season in 2025. Jordan is up to 6.5 sacks in 12 games. He had six total sacks in his last two years (34 games) combined.

The sacks have piled up over the years. Jordan passed Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas on the all-time sack list in Week 13. The former first-round pick recorded two sacks against Miami, moving into a tie for 17th place since the stat became official in 1982. He’s 26th on the unofficial list, which dates back to 1960.

Despite high hopes for the Saints this season, Jordan will miss out on the playoffs once again. New Orleans last reached the postseason in 2020, the final year of Drew Brees’ Hall of Fame career.

Jordan will enter his age-37 season in 2026. And while he’d clearly like to retire as a Saint, the team doesn’t appear particularly close to contending. It will be interesting to see if Jordan is lining up elsewhere next season. At the very least, he appears open to the idea, which was once unthinkable.