Early on Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks traded for third baseman Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals. Right-handed pitcher Jack Martinez is headed to St. Louis as part of a one-for-one deal. The Diamondbacks do get cash considerations from the Cardinals to help pay for the deal, as the Diamondbacks are slated to only pay $5 million of his $27 million contract this season and only $11 million of the remaining $42 million on the contract.

After the trade, the Cardinals released a heartwarming video tribute to Arenado and his time in St. Louis.

Thank you, Nolan, for countless unbelievable plays and your leadership on and off the field. Best of luck in Arizona! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H6w4kkSitv — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 13, 2026 Expand Tweet

There is no doubt that Arenado will be a Hall of Famer when his career is over. He has been one of the best defensive players of all time at third base. He locked up that position early in his career with the Colorado Rockies and continued his elite defensive play with the Cardinals since the trade in 2021. Arenado is a 10-time Gold Glove winner, as he won 10 in a row from 2013-2022. He added six Platinum Gloves from 2017-22.

Since 2022, his offense has slowed down a bit. Arenado went from a 7.9 WAR player to a 2.4 WAR player in one year. In 2025, he finished with a 1.3 WAR, hitting only .237 with a .666 OPS. He played only 107 games and smashed only 12 home runs, and drove in 52 RBIs. Arenado will now play in a much more hitter-friendly ballpark in Phoenix.

The Dbacks have been rumored to trade Ketel Marte, but instead, it seems as if this team is trying to build a better one instead of trading their star.