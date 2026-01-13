With the Arizona Diamondbacks surrounded by rumors on who the team will add in the offseason to bolster their team, the ball club is close to finalizing a big trade. While it was reported that the Diamondbacks won't trade Ketel Marte, the team is on the brink of making a huge addition.

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, Arizona is “in serious discussions” to land St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado.

“TRADE NEWS: The Arizona Diamondbacks are in serious discussions to acquire third baseman Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals, multiple sources tell The Athletic,” Woo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Around 20 minutes later, MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN would report that the “deal is done” between the Diamondbacks and the Cardinals, where Arenado has waived his no-trade clause.

Article Continues Below

“BREAKING: The Arizona Diamondbacks are acquiring eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, sources tell ESPN. Arenado has agreed to waive his no-trade clause, and the deal is done,” Passan wrote on X. “First to say the deal was close was [Woo].”

Arizona had been in connection with the veteran third baseman, as one of the reports that made the link was Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“There are a handful of potential fits for him pending his wishes and his preferences. Angels, Diamondbacks, and now Boston are the teams in the mix for a third baseman, possible veteran move,” Goold said on Monday.

At any rate, the Diamondbacks look to improve now with Arenado on their team, as last season, the ball club had an 80-82 record, which put them fourth in the NL West. Last season, Arenado hit a .237 batting average to go along with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs in 107 games.