All offseason, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been debating whether or not to trade Ketel Marte. On Friday, the Diamondbacks finally came to a resolution with their star second baseman.

Arizona will not be trading Marte, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. He is once again expected to fill a major role in the Diamondbacks' lineup come the 2026 season.

The second baseman is under team control through the 2030 season with a player option for 2031. With that amount of control, Marte surely would've fetched a hefty return on the open market. However, the Diamondbacks must not have received any offers they felt fitting of Marte's stature.

In the long run, Arizona may not be complaining much if they're still playing on competing for a playoff berth. Marte earned his second-straight and third overall All-Star nomination for his work in 2025. Through 126 games, he hit .283 with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs. Marte has 64 home runs and 167 RBIs over his last two All-Star seasons combined.

Now that Arizona has made the decision to keep Marte, they can begin thinking about the rest of their roster. The team is still reeling from injury to players such as Lourdes Gurriel and Corbin Burnes. However, they still have intriguing pieces in place such as Corbin Carroll, Merrill Kelly and top prospect Jordan Lawlar. How the Diamondbacks choose to operate will dictate their intentions in 2026.

If the team struggles, perhaps they decide to make Marte available for trade once again. At least heading into the season though, the Diamondbacks know exactly who will be playing second base.