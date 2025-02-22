One of the last major moves St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak will likely ever make is finding a suitable trade package for veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado. The longtime executive is set to step down at the end of the 2025 MLB season and hand over the reins to Chaim Bloom, but before he goes, the 2011 World Series champion presumably wants to better position the franchise for the future.

Dealing Arenado for viable talent is a possible way to inch closer to that objective. The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner (six platinum) holds considerable leverage, though, as he possesses a no-trade clause in his contract. He used that power to shut down the Houston Astros' December pursuit, but that very team is said to have reignited talks with the Cardinals.

Since spring training games are now underway and Opening Day is fast approaching, Arenado might have no choice other than to entertain Houston as an option if he indeed wishes to play elsewhere for the upcoming campaign. Mozeliak believes there are still plenty of hurdles to clear before any potential Arenado trade is completed.

“I don’t feel anything is imminent,” he said, per Katie Woo of The Athletic. “I can’t comment or chase every rumor.” Cardinals fans are running out of patience. They are desperate for a resolution, one way or another. There are other matters to address, and until the Nolan Arenado situation concludes, the ballclub will remain in a state of limbo.

Cardinals, Arenado might be best served by sticking together

One has to wonder if it is best for both parties to halt trade negotiations and proceed ahead to the new season. The purpose of shipping out the 33-year-old, and the $52 million remaining on his contract, is to maximize his return value and gain more financial flexibility. But the Cards are still trying to find a suitor that works for both them and Arenado, and there are few opportunities left to spend money on worthwhile free agents.

At this point, John Mozeliak might deem it easier to commit to Arenado for 2025 and let Bloom figure out everything next offseason. There is also a distinct possibility that the five-time Silver Slugger can help St. Louis stay competitive in the winnable National League Central.

Although he notched a lackluster 16 home runs, .325 on-base percentage, .394 slugging percentage and .719 OPS in 2024, Arenado has been working hard to recapture his previously punishing swing over the past few months. He also still flaunts a terrific glove at the hot corner, which means he is valuable even when his bat runs cold. A renaissance in Mound City might be attainable.

Or, have trade talks simply gone on too long to justifiably keep this marriage together? For now, Nolan Arenado is carrying himself like an active member of the St. Louis Cardinals. He went 1-for-2 against the Miami Marlins in Saturday's spring training opener.