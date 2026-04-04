The Toronto Blue Jays have been busy adding some depth to the roster overall. On Saturday, the club made a move to improve the infield after making a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

Reports indicate the Blue Jays are acquiring infielder Tyler Fitzgerald from the Giants, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. Toronto gave San Francisco cash in the deal and is optioning Fitzgerald to Triple-A Buffalo.

“News today: Blue Jays have acquired infielder Tyler Fitzgerald from the Giants in a cash trade,” reported Morosi. “The Jays then optioned Fitzgerald to Triple-A Buffalo.”

Fitzgerald, who is 28 years old, made his MLB debut in 2023 with the Giants. He began this season in San Francisco's minor league system, but he certainly has some experience that could help Toronto at some point in 2026.

In 178 career games, Fitzgerald owns a .252 batting average and .309 OBP, while totaling 142 hits, 21 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 28 stolen bases. He primarily has played second base and shortstop throughout his career, while making sporadic starts in the outfield as well.

The front office added Fitzgerald via trade just one day after signing veteran pitcher Patrick Corbin. With Cody Ponce out with a knee injury and the Blue Jays waiting for Trey Yesavage to bounce back from the IL, Corbin should have a role in the starting rotation for now.

With the club making moves for the 2026 campaign, the team continues to focus on the season at hand. The Blue Jays will wrap up their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday before moving on to play in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a World Series rematch.