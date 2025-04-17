Francisco Lindor shares his love for Puerto Rico every year. On Wednesday night, the New York Mets shortstop announced that he will be the team captain for Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Lindor and Molina played for Puerto Rico in the WBC back in 2023, leading their country to the quarterfinals before falling to Mexico. They are preparing for a much better showing this year behind their new captain.

Players around the MLB are announcing their participation in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Aaron Judge is the captain of Team USA in his first WBC appearance. Fans expect that Corbin Carroll, Mike Trout and Lindor's Mets teammate Pete Alonso will join him.

Lindor, along with Javier Baez and Molina, led Puerto Rico into the WBC in 2023. Now, Lindor is the undisputed captain of a team looking for redemption. Lindor, alongside Dominican superstar Juan Soto, is leading the Mets to a great start to their season. At 11-7, the Mets top the NL East after a disappointing playoff run in 2024.

Lindor is revered by Puerto Ricans, who enjoy the WBC along with the rest of the world. However, Lindor is under pressure to deliver success, both in Major League Baseball and the WBC. Although, the competition in 2026's competition will be more intense than it was in 2023.

Before he can worry about the Puerto Rican team, Lindor has unfinished business with the Mets. After Steve Cohen signed Soto in the offseason, the Mets have one of the best rosters in the league and fans expect them to deliver in October.

Albeit an up-and-down start to the season, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza sees Lindor as the Mets' leader on the field. During games, Lindor, Soto, and Alonso form one of the most formidable trios the league has to offer.

Regardless of how the season ends for the Mets, Francisco Lindor has a big undertaking waiting for him as he looks to lead Puerto Rico on a deep run in the 2026 WBC.