The St. Louis Cardinals are heading toward the end of another difficult season. At 73-78, the ball club is currently in fourth place in the National League Central. While Nolan Arenado trade rumors have swirled over the past year, another All-Star could be a “prime trade candidate” during the upcoming offseason, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“Infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan was the Cardinals’ lone All-Star this season, but with only two years of club control remaining, he looms as a prime trade candidate,” Rosenthal wrote in a recent article.

Donovan, 28, earned the first All-Star selection of his career in 2025. Through 113 games played this season, the left-handed hitter has slashed .283/.351/.409 to go along with 10 home runs, 25 doubles and a .760 OPS. Donovan has quietly been one of MLB's better players over the years. From 2022-2025, he has recorded at least a .278 batting average, .342 OBP and .773 OPS in each season.

2025 was the first season that saw Donovan recognized as an All-Star, however. With only a couple of years of team control remaining and the Cardinals sitting closer to the bottom of the NL Central than the top, trading him this offseason could make sense.

Article Continues Below

St. Louis previously featured one of the more consistent teams in the sport. It seemed as if the Cardinals were in contention almost every year. The 2024 and 2025 campaigns have simply not gone according to plan. Injuries have played a role, but the fact of the matter is that the Cardinals have not performed up to expectations.

A rebuild may emerge as the team's next move. The Cardinals will have decisions to make this offseason.

St. Louis could technically wait to trade Donovan even if they decide to enter a rebuild. However, trading him this offseason would lead to a quality return, as he will be fresh off an All-Star season with multiple years of team control remaining on his contract.