The St. Louis Cardinals are getting some bad news. St. Louis is reportedly hoping to trade closer Ryan Helsley, per USA Today, but the reliever's recent performances may be hurting his trade stock.

“The Cardinals were hoping that hanging onto closer Ryan Helsley the first half of the season would enhance his trade value, but after saving a league-leading 49 games last season, he has only four saves in six opportunities with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP,” Bob Nightengale wrote.

Helsley now has a 4.09 ERA overall this season, after allowing an earned run against the New York Mets on May 2. He has a 1.55 WHIP.

The Cardinals are searching for some answers amidst a 14-19 season, heading into Sunday. St. Louis has gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests.

Cardinals are looking for answers at pitcher

Helsley has definitely struggled for St. Louis so far this year. In 11 appearances, he has allowed five earned runs. Last season, Helsley allowed just 15 earned runs in 65 game appearances.

The Cardinals pitcher is not used to struggling with his control. Helsley has twice been named an All-Star. That occurred in the 2022 and 2024 seasons. Last year, he was also the Major League Baseball saves leader. Helsley posted 49 saves.

Helsley was also selected as the National League Reliever of the Year last season, following those dominant performances.

Cardinals fans hope that the closer can get his groove back. St. Louis is fiddling around quite a bit with their rotation and bullpen, in the hopes of finding a solid combination. The Cardinals recently brought up top prospect Michael McGreevy from triple-A Memphis to help the team's pitching staff.

It's been a tough year so far in St. Louis. The Cardinals are struggling to get outs, and that's a big reason why they are next-to-last in the National League Central. The Red birds have just four wins away from home this campaign.

St. Louis is playing a doubleheader against the Mets on Sunday.