The St. Louis Cardinals have struggled to start the 2025 season, and the future of some of the players is being put in the limelight. One of those players is Nolan Arenado, who has consistently been in trade rumors over the past few weeks, and things have seemed to have intensified. As the team looks to wait until the trade deadline to see what to do, the eight-time All-Star could be on the move.

There seems to be some interest in Arenado, but it's uncertain if one team is looking to trade for him, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Meanwhile, they still are trying to trade All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. The Los Angeles Dodgers have yet to express interest while still hoping that third baseman Max Muncy escapes his early-season struggles,” Nightengale wrote.

The Dodgers have been dealing with injuries this season, but have still been playing good baseball, and it seems like they'd rather wait to see if they can get healthy before making a move externally. For the Cardinals, if they're floating around .500 at the trade deadline, there's a good chance that President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak won't trade Arenado, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.

Arenado full no-trade clause in his contract, which gives him the leverage when it comes to what team he goes to. He has noted that he'd waive this clause for several teams.

Will the Cardinals trade Nolan Arenado?

If the Cardinals want to move on from Arenado, the best option for them is to pay down some of his contract, according to ESPN's David Schoenfield.

“Will some team want him now? He's making $32 million this year, $27 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027, which complicates things,” Schoenfield wrote. “He's off to an excellent start — with more walks than strikeouts while hitting for average — so that could create some interest, and there are certainly teams that could use an upgrade at third base.”

If there are some teams in contending mode by the time the trade deadline gets here, and they're looking to add someone like Arenado, it would not be a surprise if someone ended up dealing for him. The Cardinals seem to want to go into a rebuild, and getting off of Arenado's contract will be the beginning of a new era for them.