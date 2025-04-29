As the St. Louis Cardinals continue to grapple with a challenging start to the 2025 MLB season, speculation surrounding the future of star third baseman Nolan Arenado has resurfaced. The team’s 12–16 record has fueled discussions about potential roster changes, with Arenado's name prominently featured in trade rumors.​

During a recent episode of Foul Territory, The Athletic's Katie Woo addressed the uncertainty surrounding Arenado's status. She emphasized that the decision to trade the eight-time All-Star hinges on the Cardinals' performance leading up to the trade deadline. Woo noted that if St. Louis remains around .500 and within reach of a playoff spot, it's unlikely that President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, in his final year, would opt to trade a cornerstone player like Arenado.​

Arenado's contract includes a full no-trade clause, limiting the Cardinals' options. However, reports indicate that he has expressed willingness to waive this clause for specific teams, including the Yankees, Dodgers, Padres, Red Sox, and Astros. A potential trade to Houston was reportedly in place during the offseason, but Arenado declined the move, expressing concerns about the Astros' roster changes.​

The Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential destination, with discussions reportedly re-engaged between the two clubs. However, the presence of Rafael Devers at third base complicates matters, as accommodating Arenado would require significant roster adjustments. Other teams like the Yankees, Phillies, and Dodgers have also been linked to Arenado, but financial considerations and existing roster configurations present challenges.​

Arenado's performance this season has been solid, with a .255 batting average, .354 on-base percentage, and .429 slugging percentage, along with three home runs and 12 RBIs. His elite defensive skills continue to make him a valuable asset at the hot corner.​

As the Cardinals approach a critical juncture in their season, the decision to retain or trade Arenado will likely depend on their ability to contend in the coming months. Should the team falter, moving Arenado could become a strategic move to acquire young talent and reset for the future.