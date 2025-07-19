The Savannah Bananas have grown from an amusing sideshow to baseball's version of the Globetrotters. Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals, was their latest stop. Even though he spends more time on TV than the field, Adam Wainwright joined the list of Major League Baseball cameos during games that includes the likes of Johnny Bench.

Wainwright made a surprise appearance during the game, showing off his pitching prowess. The three-time All-Star is one of the best pitchers in Cardinals history. He and Yadier Molina defined baseball in St. Louis throughout their careers. After riding into the sunset in 2023, Wainwright got to pitch in Busch Stadium one last time.

He spoke to FOX 2 Now's Joey Schneider about his experience playing for the Bananas. According to him, playing for Savannah is a unique experience that helped him put on a show for Cardinals fans.

“Yeah, it was awesome,” Wainwright said about the game. “When the crowd gets into it, you can't help but feel it. Rhythm was pumping, and it was good to stand out there in between the lines again at Busch Stadium. It's my favorite place to pitch in the whole world, and I get to pitch in front of these great fans. It's the best baseball town in the world. I was blessed to play here for 18 years. Being back at Busch Stadium felt right.”

Wainwright's Major League Baseball career is over, but St. Louis fans still love him. While he and Molina have retired from playing, both remain involved in the Cardinals organization as special advisors to the team and its players. As St. Louis navigates the trade deadline, both legends could provide valuable perspectives on potential trades.

Wainwright, Bench, and the rest of the MLB legends who have played with the Bananas have walked away with a similar reaction. While they might not play at the highest level, the team from Savannah is having more fun on the diamond than anyone else.