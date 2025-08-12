Pittsburgh Steelers star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is making it clear where he stands in the team’s defensive back hierarchy. Speaking on a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast, Ramsey detailed the dynamic between himself, veteran Darius Slay, and emerging talent Joey Porter Jr. as the Steelers navigate their revamped secondary.

“They know who is going first. And Slay is so chill. Slay’s my dog, me and Slay have a great relationship. Slay already knew what type of time I’m on. Slay is chill, Slay was like, ‘Man, y’all got it.’ Slay is cool. With Joe, he’s like, ‘Nah Jay I need that.’ I’m like, ‘After me though.’ You know what I’m saying. You’re going to get that action, after me. Let me do my thing and then you’re going to get your action,” Ramsey said.

The three-time All-Pro added that head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the situation with all three cornerbacks early in training camp.

“All three of us, we sat with Mike T at the beginning of camp. And we had good conversations. And he even kind of butted in and told Joe too. Like, ‘Hey, Jay is going to be the guy right now. And we’re going to get you yours too, but Jay is going to be the one popping it off. We’re going to give the people what they want, Jay is going to be the one,’” Ramsey said.

Ramsey also discussed his arrival in Pittsburgh during the podcast, revealing that the trade from the Miami Dolphins had been “in the works for a little minute.” He said the move required coordination between himself, his representation, the Dolphins, and the Steelers, describing the process as open and collaborative.

The 30-year-old was officially acquired in late June from Miami, arriving alongside tight end Jonnu Smith in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a pick swap. Ramsey is coming off his 10th NFL season and second with the Dolphins, where he recorded 60 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions in 2024.

Pittsburgh’s secondary already featured Porter, a 2023 draft pick who quickly emerged as one of the team’s top defenders. The Steelers further bolstered the group in March by signing Slay to a one-year, $10 million contract before trading for Ramsey three months later. The moves gave Pittsburgh two proven Super Bowl-winning veterans to pair with their young standout, setting the stage for a competitive but high-profile defensive backfield.

The Steelers recognized that managing the on-field roles of three established cornerbacks would be a challenge, but Ramsey’s comments indicate a clear pecking order heading into the season. His arrival brings both leadership and an assertive presence to a defense already regarded as one of the AFC’s most physical units.

Pittsburgh will continue its preseason schedule Saturday, hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on CBS and KDKA. The Steelers opened their preseason with a 31-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

With Ramsey at the forefront, the Steelers’ defensive backfield enters the 2025 season as one of the NFL’s most experienced and confident groups — and one where the roles have been firmly established from day one.