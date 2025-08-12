It's been a rough offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, who recently saw star Micah Parsons request a trade from the organization amid their contract dispute. It's been a steady fall from quasi-grace for a Cowboys team that once looked to be on the cusp of something special not too long ago.

The brunt of the criticism has been aimed in the direction of owner Jerry Jones, whose habit of playing increasingly stupid games may have resulted in a monumentally stupid prize if Micah Parsons does indeed seek greener pastures.

Recently, one of the Cowboys' most famous fans, Hollywood actor Denzel Washington, stopped by ESPN's First Take and had stern criticism for Jones.

“He ain't thinking about us. He's thinking about his pocket,” said Washington. “…there's box office, and there's Oscars. Jerry, it's been a while, huh? You ain't been to the show, you wouldn't know… haven't been to the show so you wouldn't know what it is to win… all money ain't good money, Jerry.”

Some high-profile criticism

Article Continues Below

Jerry Jones has been criticized plenty of times throughout his career, so it's unlikely that Denzel Washington's harsh words are going to suddenly make him see the light and pay Parsons.

However, that will only serve to make things that much more frustrating for Cowboys fans, who haven't seen their team make it past the second round of the playoffs since the mid-1990s.

Jerry Jones has made a habit of waiting until the last second to pay some of his key players, which included Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb a year ago.

While Dallas ultimately got deals worked out with those two, they may not have the same luck with their best overall player in Parsons, who sure seems intent on looking for greener pastures ahead of next season. However, it should be noted that in the past, star players have used trade requests as a means of accelerating contract talks, which could be Parsons' thinking here.

In any case, the Cowboys are set to kick off their 2025 season on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on September 4.