The Home Run Derby has people excited, and it has also unleashed the competitive spirit in some of the players who are participating. One of those players is Tampa Bay Rays slugger Junior Caminero, who was chosen as a replacement for the All-Star Game earlier this week as a substitute for Alex Bregman.

Before the Rays game against the Detroit Tigers, Caminero made a promise as he's ready to take part in the derby soon.

“I'm going to put on a show. I'm going to try to put on a show just to give the fans the opportunity to get to know me, see my power,” Caminero said. “Just being there with all those other All-Stars, it's going to be something very special.”

This season, Caminero is batting .254 with 58 RBIs in 87 games. He will be the sixth contestant for the Home Run Derby, and he'll be facing Ronald Acuna Jr., Cal Raleigh, James Wood, Byron Buxton, and Oneil Cruz.

Caminero will be the fourth Tampa Bay player to compete in the Home Run Derby, joining Evan Longoria, Carlos Pena, and Randy Arozarena. There's no doubt that he will put on his best performance, and he has the confidence and belief in himself to win.

It was a slow start for Caminero this season for the Rays, but over the past few months, he's been able to heat up and get into a rhythm. It has also reflected in the Rays' record, as they're 50-43 and in third place in the AL East.

They may also look to upgrade some positions at the trade deadline, and the right moves could help them climb the standings. They're only four games out of first place, and all they need to do is go on a run to make it to the top of the division.