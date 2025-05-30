The Tampa Bay Rays have been rolling as of late, and Thursday's 13-3 victory over the Houston Astros was a testament to that. It was their eighth win in the last nine games, and infielder Junior Caminero stole the show.

The youngster had a career day, going 3 for 6 with six RBIs, including his team-leading 11th home run. Caminero has been on a hot streak lately, and he dropped a confident claim following the victory.

Via MLB.com:

“I just feel very good right now,” Caminero said. “I feel that I'm getting close to 100%, so that's very good.”

Caminero struggled out of the gates to begin 2025, but he's figuring it out at the dish over the last couple of weeks. The slugger entered Thursday with six extra-base hits in his last 23 at-bats, and he kept that going in the blowout win.

The Rays are now sitting over .500 (29-27) for the first time since early April. Caminero has seen the confidence of this lineup improve over the past weeks:

“This lineup, from one to nine, it's very good,” said Caminero. “The pitching, they've been doing a very good job, too. Everything is clicking right now.”

Rays skipper Kevin Cash also praised his offense:

“It feels like we're doing some good things,” Cash said. “Our offense showed a lot right there to answer right back immediately off a really good pitcher and put up a five spot. You can take one or two right then. Five is pretty outstanding.”

The Rays banged out 14 hits on Thursday and chased Astros starter Ryan Gusto from the game after just 3.2 innings. Tampa proceeded to light up the Houston bullpen as well.

As for Caminero, he's now batting .256 for the season. The Dominican is finding his best, along with the rest of the roster. The American League East is one of the toughest divisions in baseball, so the Rays have to keep playing consistent baseball if they're going to make the postseason.