A certain trade between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers that once seemed lopsided may now have a different winner than originally expected.

Former MLB infielder Mark DeRosa hinted that the emergence of Rays starter Ryan Pepiot may grant them the victory from the trade that sent Tyler Glasnow to the Dodgers.

“When the dust settles, who wins this trade, right? wondered DeRosa on MLB Network. “Glasnow has got to make some postseason starts for the Dodgers because Ryan Pepiot has been really good. He would be a massive part of what the Dodgers are doing right now.”

The trade in question sent Glasnow and Manuel Margot to Los Angeles in exchange for Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca in December of 2023.

Since the start of the 2024 campaign, Glasnow has made 27 total starts. He did not pitch during the Dodgers 2024 World Series run due to right elbow tendinitis, and has been on the Dodgers’ injury list since April 28 with shoulder inflammation.

Pepiot has been growing into his own more each day. The Indianapolis native posted a 3.60 ERA across 26 starts last season, and is sporting a 3.11 ERA through 15 starts in 2025. On Monday night, the righty struck out 11 batters over a career-best eight innings in a 7-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

“He was incredible,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said of Pepiot after the victory. “I mean, as good of stuff as I've seen him have, and he's had a lot of really solid outings this year. That one probably tops it.”

DeRosa cited Pepiot’s pitch mix and intensity as major keys to his development. The 27-year-old boasts five pitches. While his fastball is only around 95 MPH on average, he’s been able to utilize his slider and changeup a combined 44 percent of the time this year.

Glasnow and the Dodgers might have initially won the trade, but Pepiot and the Rays might be better off in the long run if the youngster’s growth continues.