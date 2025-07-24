The Tampa Bay Rays reportedly optioned starting pitcher Taj Bradley, according to reporter Ryan Bass. The move comes after Bradley surrendered four runs over just 1.2 innings pitched in an 11-9 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Overall, it's been a difficult season for Bradley — who was once considered a top prospect. The right-handed starter has pitched to a 4.61 ERA across 21 starts in the 2025 campaign.

Bass also shared manager Kevin Cash's comments on the decision to option Bradley.

“Tough decision, certainly, but felt like it's best for him to get down there right now,” Cash said. “He's got to get to work… it's probably a better environment for him to work rather than compete every single pitch. We know that Taj Bradley is massive to our success, and we need to get him back to the form that we know he's capable of.”

The Rays certainly are not giving up on Bradley. Rather, they are hoping that he can find his footing in a less stressful situation. The 53-50 Rays are competing for a postseason spot. Pitching in the minor leagues will allow Bradley to focus more on his mechanics and personal success as opposed to worrying about wins and losses for a competitive MLB ball club.

The Rays feature potential. Tampa Bay could use a pitching boost, though. Ace Shane McClanahan recently suffered a setback amid his injury rehab. Injuries have been a problem in 2025. The Rays placed infielder Brandon Lowe on the IL Tuesday.

Tampa Bay could still buy ahead of the MLB trade deadline as the Rays are only 1.5 games back of an American League Wild Card position. They technically could still make a run at the division as well, but the Rays are 7.5 games behind the first place Toronto Blue Jays.

Perhaps Taj Bradley will bounce back and earn a promotion later in the season. If Bradley can pitch to his potential, he would be a valuable rotation option as Tampa Bay competes for a postseason spot. For now, the 24-year-old will focus on getting right at the minor league level.

