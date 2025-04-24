The Tampa Bay Rays may have suffered a setback during their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, as rising outfielder Jake Mangum exited Wednesday's game with an apparent injury. The team was able to rally even without Mangum in the lineup, taking down the Diamondbacks 7-6 in 11 innings to get its first road win of the season.

Mangum pulled up while running to first base in the fourth inning and was replaced defensively the next half-inning, according to Mark Toppin of the Tampa Bay Times on X, formerly Twitter.

Initial replays suggested a lower-body issue, and the Rays later confirmed Mangum left due to groin tightness. Though he was able to walk back to the dugout under his own power, the outfielder appeared hesitant to put weight on his left leg, a concerning sign for one of Tampa Bay's most consistent hitters this season.

The 29-year-old has made the most of his opportunities, entering the game with a .349 average at the plate with 23 hits and seven RBI over 66 at-bats. In Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Arizona, Mangum went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI, continuing his red-hot start to the season. His speed, contact ability, and plate discipline have made him a reliable contributor in the Rays' outfield rotation.

While the severity of Mangum's injury remains unknown, it's likely the team will stay on the cautious side. With a long season ahead, Tampa Bay may choose to rest him for a game or two to prevent any lingering issues. Curtis Mead or Richie Palacios could see expanded playing time if the Mississippi State product misses any time.

Mangum's sudden exit not only shifted the momentum of the game but also raised questions about the Rays' overall lineup depth moving ahead. With his speed, base running instincts, and rising reputation as a contact-first hitter, he's has quickly become a fan favorite at Tropicana Field.

For now, Rays fans will be holding their breaths collectively. Mangum has been one of the few bright spots for a team still trying to find its rhythm early in the 2025 season. Any extended absence would be a blow to both the lineup and the outfield depth.