The MLB trade deadline isn't until July 31, but rumors are already suggesting that teams like the Houston Astros could make a notable move midway through the regular season. Houston popped up as a team that could make a trade to improve its chances in the playoffs, and the organization is being linked to a Tampa Bay Rays All-Star. However, Jose Altuve might be the catch.

Rumors are that Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe could be on the trade block ahead of the deadline, according to David Schoenfield of ESPN. Schoenfield also names relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks as a possible trade candidate, however, he sees the Astros potentially making a move for Lowe if the team does keep Altuve at left field for the entire 2025 season.

“So, let's throw [Brandon] Lowe out there as well as a position player to watch. Like [Pete] Fairbanks, he's a potential free agent with a club option for 2026 ($7 million for Fairbanks, $11.5 million for Lowe) that the Rays might not necessarily want to pick up. The Mariners and Astros are possible fits — at least if the Astros continue playing Jose Altuve in left field — and maybe the Mets, either at second base (with Jeff McNeil going to center field) or DH.”

The Astros have yet to find an answer at second base this season after moving Altuve to left field. The soon-to-be 35-year-old star has adjusted to his new position, however, Altuve has struggled a bit as well. Houston's defense is proving to be an Achilles heel early in the season, as the club is 11-11 through its first 22 games played.

Acquiring Lowe might be a good move for the Astros overall. The 30-year-old second baseman would likely improve the infield defensively, and his production at the plate would maintain the Astros' offensive prowess. Through 73 at-bats so far this season, Lowe is recording a .233 batting average and .260 OBP while hitting three home runs and 13 RBIs. He won his lone All-Star for his efforts in the 2019 season.

It's still early, though, which means the Astros front office will likely monitor the roster moving forward. Depending on where the team is in the standings come late July, Houston will either be buyers or sellers.