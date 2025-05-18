There appears to be a new development regarding the future of the Tampa Bay Rays. Former Major League Baseball player Barry Larkin and his ownership group would possibly be interested in taking the team to Orlando, per USA Today.

Larkin, who famously played for the Cincinnati Reds, is part of a group looking to bring a MLB team to Orlando.

The Rays are currently playing in a minor-league park, George Steinbrenner Field. This is due to damage sustained by their regular ball park Tropicana Field during Hurricane Milton. The roof of the park was essentially shredded due to high-intensity winds.

There's uncertainty if Tampa can continue to host the Rays. The city and the franchise weren't able in recent months to come together on a plan for a new park.

“Major League Baseball remains committed to finding a permanent home for the club in the Tampa Bay region for their fans and the local community,” MLB said in a statement in March, per ESPN. “Commissioner [Rob] Manfred understands the disappointment of the St. Petersburg community from today's announcement, but he will continue to work with elected officials, community leaders, and Rays officials to secure the club's future in the Tampa Bay region.”

The Rays are going through a difficult season on the field. Tampa has a 21-24 record.

There's growing uncertainty for the Rays in Tampa

There appears to be some tension between Rays ownership and the city. The two parties were engaged in talks to bring a new park to Tampa. The failure to come to an agreement in recent months disappointed team ownership.

“After careful deliberation, we have concluded we cannot move forward with the new ballpark and development project at this moment,” Rays owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement in March. “A series of events beginning in October that no one could have anticipated led to this difficult decision.

“Our commitment to the vitality and success of the Rays organization is unwavering. We continue to focus on finding a ballpark solution that serves the best interests of our region, Major League Baseball, and our organization.”

The Rays are not the first team to battle with their host city. Not long ago, the Athletics and the city of Oakland decided to part ways. That was because Oakland and the A's couldn't agree on a plan to build a new park there. The club is now headed to Las Vegas.

Rays fans in Tampa are watching closely. They surely hope to see an agreement that can keep the team in the St. Petersburg area.