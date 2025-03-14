The Texas Rangers are looking to put together a bounce back campaign in 2025 after following up their World Series victory in 2023 by missing the playoffs entirely in 2024. On paper, they once again appear to have a talented team on their hands. However, their closer spot in their bullpen is a question mark, and it could end up leading to Jack Leiter surprisingly finding his way into the position.

Leiter made his highly anticipated MLB debut in 2024, but he struggled, posting an 8.83 earned run average over 35.2 innings of work. While Leiter has always been billed as a starting pitcher, Texas did experiment with using him out of the bullpen late last season. And without a clear option to man the closer role, that could end up leading to Leiter finding his way into a new gig.

“‘Jack Leiter should be closing for the Rangers by May,' a scout said after watching the 24-year-old earlier this spring. Leiter is clearly a better version of himself than last year, adding a kick change and sinker this winter. He also gets allergic to the strike zone at times, typically a ticket to the bullpen. Because of Tyler Mahle's injury and Kumar Rocker's struggles, Leiter might wind up in the rotation. But as Texas enters the season without a defined closer, Leiter could find himself there if a solution doesn't present itself,” Jeff Passon wrote for ESPN.

Jack Leiter could emerge as Rangers top option at closer

Texas employed Kirby Yates as their closer in 2024, and he was spectacular, posting a sterling 1.17 ERA while amassing 33 saves. He bolted for the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency, though, and the Rangers didn't find a true replacement for him. Chris Martin and Robert Garcia are the top options to start the season at closer, but neither has much experience in the role, which could create problems for the team.

Leiter has lethal stuff when he's on, and transitioning him to the bullpen could be the best move for the Rangers to make as they look for their new closer. For now, it still seems like he's being prepped as a starter, but he could end up being the perfect fit at the back of the bullpen for Texas if things don't go according to plan with Martin or Garcia.