The Texas Rangers are facing a serious offensive slump, and manager Bruce Bochy knows it's time for leadership and patience. After losing five of their last six games– including a 2-1 heartbreaker against the Athletics– the Rangers find themselves searching for answers at the plate. Despite strong pitching performances, run support has become a major concern early in the 2025 season.

Bochy's message? Stay the course, according to Kennedi Landry who covers the Rangers for MLB.com.

“We're trying to find the answer,” Bochy said. “It's going to take some guys having some quality ABs with men on base. I wish I had a better answer, but it's just going to take somebody to come through.”

That quote captures the frustration and hope surrounding this Rangers team. The manager has been juggling the batting order, calling teem meetings, and looking to build momentum one pitch at a time. Texas is still packed with talent, but right now, the approach at the plate lacks rhythm and confidence.

The offense hasn't scored more than three runs in a game since their last series in West Sacramento against the A's. Despite a deep lineup, key hitters like Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia are pressing, and role players aren't picking up the slack. The result? Minimal run production and missed chances with runners in scoring position.

Bochy has responded with lineup changes and team-wide accountability. Veteran leadership has been a core theme throughout the manager's career, and it's more important now than ever. The offense can be streaky, but Texas must focus on quality at-bats, not heroic swings.

Though it's early in the season, the urgency is growing. The Rangers have the pitching to contend, but unless they fix their offensive slump and turn it around, their postseason hopes could stall. It's not panic time yet, but Bochy's calm under pressure mentality may be the best asset Texas has to snap out of this offensive slump.