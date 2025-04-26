Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy carries more confidence than almost any manager in Major League Baseball. He returned to San Francisco, where he used to manage the Giants, and he realized that the fans still appreciated him. Bochy had a special moment during Brandon Crawford's retirement ceremony before Saturday's game.

Bochy spent 13 years of his career as the head man for the Giants from 2007 to 2019. During that time, he led San Francisco to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012, and 2014. To show their love for their former manager, Giants fans gave him a standing ovation during Crawford's ceremony, according to Dallas Morning News Rangers reporter Evan Grant.

Crawford and former National League MVP Buster Posey were staples on Bochy's championship roster. The Giants made the heartwarming decision to wait until Bochy was in attendance before holding the shortstop's ceremony. The players and coaching staff from those teams are still close, even after so many years.

Crawford decided to retire before the 2025 season began, putting an end to a 14-year career. While his Baseball Hall of Fame candidacy is a point of conversation, he is all but guaranteed to have his jersey retired by San Francisco.

Even though Bochy and the Giants organization enjoyed a nostalgic moment on Saturday, both are focused on making the most of this season. After winning his fourth MLB championship with the Rangers in 2023, Bochy's team is off to a good start. The Giants, on the other hand, find themselves in a three-way race in the NL West.

Both teams contending for their divisions bring another level of importance to their first series of the season. Bochy's Rangers were able to start things off with a 2-0 win behind a stellar performance from Nathan Eovaldi.

Even though he's with the Texas Rangers now, Bochy's attachment to San Francisco will never go away. If things shake out well, he could end up meeting them in October with much more on the line.