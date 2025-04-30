Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom is finally healthy and dealing, but it has been a long time since he registered a victory. That changed on Tuesday as he earned the win in a 15-2 routing of the Athletics.

deGrom reacted to his first victory since April 23, 2023 where he also beat the A's.

Via The Associated Press:

“When was the last one, '23? Yeah, it's been a while,” deGrom said.

The right-hander was dominant, tossing six scoreless innings while striking out seven. He's pitched well overall in 2025, going 1-1 with a 2.73 ERA in six starts. He's struck out 33 in as many innings while surrendering only seven free passes. The Rangers star has always had pinpoint command.

Marcus Semien praised deGrom for keeping the defense on their toes and giving the offense a chance to be at the dish as much as possible, thanks to his quick innings:

“He earned it. He had great stuff tonight, he kept us on our toes,” second baseman Marcus Semien said. “We were just talking about how the time of possession was. You know, we were hitting for a long time and he's getting quick outs. So usually that's a good recipe.”

deGrom was also pleased with his mechanics, which he continuously tries to perfect:

“My mechanics were pretty good,” said deGrom. “I'm constantly trying to perfect it and get in the best positions that I can get based on performance and health.”

Rangers skipper Bruce Bochy also expects the veteran to keep improving:

“He was really good tonight. You know, I said when season started, it's just going to get better with him as he builds up his strength and stamina,” Bochy said. “Really good command tonight, really good stuff. And it's just getting better with him.”

The Rangers are sitting in third in the American League West with a 16-14 record.