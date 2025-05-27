Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom had a very unusual start on Monday. DeGrom failed to record a strikeout in a start for the first time in his Major League Baseball career, per ESPN. Texas dropped a game 2-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I actually didn't know that. I heard it when I walked inside, but they were aggressive early,” deGrom said. He finished the game throwing for five plus innings.

This was deGrom's 229th career game in his lengthy career. It was his first loss in his last seven starts.

“They were putting a lot of balls in play early. So I was like, oh man, I might be able to go deep in this game … let's see how deep I can go in this and try to keep them off the board,” deGrom said. “Fighting myself, started yanking the ball, walked a couple guys, just wasn't very efficient.”

DeGrom got pulled by Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, after throwing a heavy load of pitches once again. The Rangers hurler has thrown at least 90 pitches in his last several starts.

“He's been working pretty hard,” Bochy said. “It's what we thought this game would be, a tight ballgame, two really, really good pitchers going out there. They came out on the good end. … Jacob was good, their guy was really good.”

The Rangers are struggling of late. Texas has been on a tough skid, and team manager Bochy is looking for wins.

The Rangers are looking for answers

Texas has lost eight of their last 10 games, including seven of their last eight. The Rangers have battled injuries, and the team is looking for a reliable closer. Kumar Rocker has been named a possible candidate for that job.

Despite their recent skid, Texas is still within five games of first place in the American League West. The team is likely to try and buy some talent before the MLB trade deadline.

The good news for Texas right now is that deGrom has pitched well. Texas' hurler holds a 4-2 record with a 2.42 ERA this campaign.

“I feel good. I was just fighting myself today, flying open,” deGrom added. “It's something I've been working on almost every start. And today, it kind of took a step in the wrong direction. So I wasn't able to really locate down and pitch off that with my slider.”

The Rangers are in action against the Blue Jays again Tuesday.