The Texas Rangers may be watching a turnaround unfold live in the Bronx — thanks to Jake Burger. In the middle of a tight game against the New York Yankees, the Texas slugger has already launched two home runs, providing all the offense in a 3–3 game currently in the top of the ninth inning.

This breakout comes just days after Burger was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock following a short “reset” stint aimed at restoring his timing and confidence. The move appears to be paying off immediately.

A post from MLB on X, formerly Twitter, captured the moment his second home run of the night left the yard, a no-doubt blast that showcased his signature power.

Jake Burger goes the opposite way for his 2nd home run of the game! pic.twitter.com/we0wFttJfx — MLB (@MLB) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Burger first tied the game 1–1 with a solo homer in the fifth inning off Ryan Yarbrough, then followed up in the seventh with another deep shot to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead. He’s now hit .417 since returning, and each of his hits has registered an exit velocity above 100 MPH — an encouraging sign that his swing is locked in.

Prior to the demotion, Burger was hitting just .190 with a .561 OPS through 30 games, far from the expectations the Rangers had when they traded for him this past offseason. After his Triple-A stint, where he batted .391 with two homers in six games, his bat has suddenly come alive.

This kind of impact is exactly what the Rangers hoped for when they moved on from Nathaniel Lowe and gave Burger the everyday role at first base. His 29-home-run season in 2024 and 34-homer campaign in 2023 showed his potential. And if he continues this form, his bat could help a Texas team that has been practically ice-cold at the plate this season.

With Corey Seager sidelined and the Rangers offense in need of a jolt, Jake Burger may be providing it right when it’s needed most — powering key moments in real time. After Aaron Judge tied the game 3–3 with two outs in the eighth, Texas now looks to respond and reclaim control in a tense showdown at Yankee Stadium.