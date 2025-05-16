Jacob deGrom spent the first nine seasons of his career with the New York Mets where he earned a reputation as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. But after signing a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers, the veteran ace has earned the dreaded injury prone reputation.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023 and missing most of the 2024 season, the two-time Cy Young Award winner has looked like his old self this season, now that he’s fully healthy.

On Thursday night, deGrom threw eight scoreless innings against the Houston Astros, helping the Rangers win the first game of the Lone Star Series, per MLB on X.

Fans have been singing the 12th-year veteran’s praises on social media after an electric performance against Houston. deGrom allowed no runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in eight innings, earning his fourth win of the season as the Rangers beat the Astros 1-0 in a pitchers' duel.

Finally healthy, Jacob deGrom is establishing himself as the Rangers’ ace

deGrom had his Hall of Fame career trajectory derailed by injuries over the last three seasons, pitching just 104.4 total innings in 20 combined starts. While his numbers remained elite, albeit in a miniscule sample size, as he struggled with health issues, it was fair to question whether the once dominant ace would be able to return to form as he entered his late 30s.

deGrom seems to be answering that question with a strong bounce-back campaign in 2025. In eight starts so far this season, the 37-year-old righty has gone 4-1 for an offensively challenged Rangers team. Hes’ produced a 2.29 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 11 walks in 51 innings pitched

He’s also picked up some impressive milestones along the way this year. On May 4, deGrom recorded his 1,700 career strikeout, cementing himself in MLB history. The previous month he made Rangers history, surpassing Nolan Ryan in K/9 in his first 10 career starts for Texas.

deGrom’s vintage performance against the Astros on Thursday helped lead the Rangers to their sixth straight win as Texas has shaken off some early struggles to improve to 24-21 on the season. The team is now just a half-game behind the first-place Mariners in the AL West as Seattle has lost seven of its last 10 matchups.