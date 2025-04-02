Bringing Nathan Eovaldi back was one of the most pressing orders of business for the Texas Rangers this past offseason, and for good reason, as he was their best starting pitcher last year and was instrumental in their World Series run in 2023. And it looks like Eovaldi is only getting better with age. The 35-year-old starter was brilliant yet again, as he dominated the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night by pitching a complete-game shutout in a 1-0 win for the Rangers.

In so doing, Eovaldi is cementing himself as one of the best starting pitchers in the history of the franchise. In fact, Eovaldi became the first player to throw a complete game shutout for the Rangers ever since he did in 2023 against the New York Yankees, as pointed out by ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.

Eovaldi was in control for the entire night, and he was pinpoint with his delivery, allowing just four Reds hitters to reach base (none via walk) while striking out eight. This is an excellent follow-up performance to his Opening Day start for the Rangers where he allowed just two runs and struck out nine in an eventual 5-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The consistency with which Eovaldi pitches is his best asset, and with the Rangers looking to bounce back from a nightmare 2024 season, they will need the 35-year-old righty to be at his best the way he has been in his first two starts of the new campaign. Eovaldi is proving himself to be well worth the three-year, $75 million contract he signed during the offseason, and the Rangers now move to 4-2 on the season courtesy of a dominant start from the team's ace.

Rangers might have a better-than-expected starting rotation

The Rangers built their World Series-winning identity on an explosive offense, and when their offense died down last year, it led to a nightmare of a World Series defense. While the Rangers are hoping to get back on track offensively by getting some positive regression from a few of their key guys, having a solid pitching staff is necessary to relieve the offense of some of that pressure to produce.

And the makings are there for the Rangers to have a better-than-expected starting rotation. Nathan Eovaldi is a steady hand atop the rotation, Jack Leiter was solid in his first start of the year, and there's always the wildcard element that is Jacob deGrom's health.