If the Texas Rangers are going to make a legitimate run at playing postseason baseball in 2025, manager Bruce Bochy knows that his pitching staff must come through. Bochy has demonstrated on multiple occasions that he clearly has expertise in that area. He led the Rangers to the only World Series title in franchise history in 2023, and the Rangers pitching was at its best when it defeated the Arizona Diamondback in 5 games during that season's World Series.

Bochy also managed the San Francisco Giants to three World Series title during his tenure in the Bay Area. The Rangers are depending on Nathan Eovaldi, Tyler Mahle, Jacob deGrom and Patrick Corbin to do most of the heavy lifting for the pitching staff. However, Bochy knows that there are a number of other pitchers that must come through over the long 162-game season.

The Rangers have brought up a pair of Triple-A pitchers from Round Rock in Cole Winn and Caleb Boushley to add to their pitching staff. Winn has a 3-1 record and his pitched in 12 games for Round Rock. He has pitched 24.0 innings with 20 strikeouts. He has not given up a home run nor has he allowed any earned runs. Boulsely is 0-1 with a 1.46 earned run average in 12.3 innings.

Rangers additions can provide bullpen help

Based on their performance at Round Rock, it is clear that Bochy will expect Winn and Boushley to give the bullpen a lift in the coming weeks and months. The performance of the bullpen in the modern game often gives the team an edge in key games or leads to its downfall.

The Rangers know that Eovaldi, Mahle and deGrom can match up with nearly any American League team's top three starters. Eovaldi has become one of the most consistent starters in the sport and analysts on the MLB Network have named him as a possible starter for the American League in the All-Star Game in July.

The right-hander has a 4-2 record with a 1.78 ERA in 55.2 innings of work. Eovaldi has started 9 games and has 1 complete game and 1 shutout. He has struck out 60 batters and walked just five. Home run balls have been an issue for Eovaldi in the past, but he has allowed just 3 this season.

Mahle has a 4-1 record with a 1.47 ERA in 49.0 innings of work. Like Eovaldi, he has kept opponents from hurting the Rangers with home runs. He has allowed just two long balls this season.

deGrom has returned from multiple injuries this season and the two-time Cy Young winner has a 3-1 record with a 2.72 ERA. He has struck out 46 batters in 43.0 innings going into Thursday night's start against the Houston Astros.