The Texas Rangers are hopeful that center fielder Evan will avoid a long-term injury absence based on a recent update. The 2023 World Series champions have gone through an uneven season to this point. The team currently sits at 34-36 overall and is 5.5 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West. The main reason for Texas's struggles has been its lackluster offense, which is only putting up 3.69 runs per game, 26th overall in the MLB.

It's all hands on deck for the Rangers to turn this weakness into a strength, and this team needs all of its productive bats available. One of the players on this roster who should have a very bright future is Evan Carter. The 22-year-old was the franchise's top prospect for the past two seasons and is gradually starting to get playing time. Through 20 games, Carter has hit for a batting average of .283 with 4 home runs and 10 RBI.

Unfortunately, the Elizabethton, Tennessee native has recently been dealing with a wrist injury that caused him to leave Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Texas Rangers insider Jeff Wilson ultimately gave an update on the severity of Carter's health setback.

“Evan Carter went for some imaging on his right wrist after waking up to some soreness. Won’t play this weekend. Hope is he’s back Tuesday. Could be used as a pinch runner.”

Texas is one of those teams where if it can sneak into the postseason, this roster has the makings of being a pesky playoff team. The starting pitching is elite, with Jacob DeGrom, Tyler Manle, and Nathan Eovaldi all off to encouraging starts for the year. In addition, Bruce Bochy, of course, is a Hall of Fame manager who is at his best in October. Unfortunately, the hitting has to catch up to the pitching's quality to help this team become a contender in the AL again. Carter can play a massive part in this franchise's resurgence; he just needs to be healthy enough to give himself that opportunity.