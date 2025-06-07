After missing most of the last two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Jacob deGrom returned to the Texas Rangers’ rotation in 2025. And the two-time Cy Young Award winner has quietly worked his way back into elite form.

Following his excellent outing against the Washington Nationals Saturday, deGrom has now “allowed 2 runs or fewer in each of his last 10 starts,” according to MLB on X.

Now fully healthy, deGrom has captured Rangers fans’ imagination with vintage performances this season. However, his gem against the Nationals was easily his best start of the campaign. The 12th-year veteran allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings against Washington. deGrom didn’t give up a walk in the contest and struck out eight batters.

Jacob deGrom continues hot start to season for Rangers

It’s been a long road back for the pitcher. DeGrom signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers prior to the 2023 season. But by early June that year he required season-ending surgery. He would miss the Rangers’ surprise World Series championship with the injury.

Over his first two seasons with the Rangers, deGrom started just nine games. He was, however, able to return to the team late in 2024, giving fans hope that deGrom would be at full strength this year. So far, he’s exceeded expectations.

DeGrom is now 6-2 with a 2.12 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 8.6 K/9 and 162 ERA+ in 12 starts for the Rangers this season. He hit a major MLB milestone in May when he reached 1,700 career strikeouts. DeGrom became the fastest pitcher in baseball history to accomplish the feat, doing so in just 225 games.

While deGrom has been exceptional this year, the Rangers have struggled. Texas had dropped four straight games before deGrom’s gem against the Nationals. The team has lost 14 of the last 20 games, falling to 30-35 on the season and fourth place in the AL West.

While the Rangers were hoping to bounce back in 2025 after failing to reach the playoffs following their title in 2023, it’s not looking good. The team’s poor start has led to trade rumors surrounding deGrom. With more than half the season remaining, it’s unclear how the Rangers will handle the four-time All-Star. And given deGrom’s injury history, it’s unknown what Texas might receive in a trade, despite his excellent start this year.