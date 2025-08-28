The Texas Rangers are on the outskirts of the American League Wild Card race as the final month begins. Since winning the 2023 World Series, they have not made a playoff appearance, and need a great September to make it this year. The Rangers announced Thursday that Corey Seager will undergo appendectomy surgery, knocking him out indefinitely.

“The Rangers announced on Thursday that Corey Seager was diagnosed with appendicitis and will undergo an appendectomy. There is no timetable for his return, though general manager Chris Young said they were not ruling him out for the season,” MLB.com reported.

Entering Thursday's action, the Rangers are 4.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final AL Wild Card spot. They would have to jump the Kansas City Royals, who are 1.5 games ahead of Texas, to get into the dance.

Seager has already missed 33 games this year thanks to a hamstring injury that cropped up twice. In the 102 games he has played, Seaeger has continued his amazing career. The Rangers' shortstop has an .860 OPS with 21 homers and 50 RBI on the season.

The Rangers have used Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith at shortstop this season when Seager has been out. They will lean on those players to fill in Seager's defensive gaps, while hoping the rest of the lineup can fill in offensively. Texas will lean on Marcus Semien and Joc Pederson to drive in runs.

Seager won the 2023 World Series MVP, finishing off the best season of his career with his second such title. In 119 regular-season games that year, he amassed a 7.2 bWAR, 1.103 OPS, and 96 RBI. The postseason was even better, with a 1.106 OPS and six homers in 17 games.

The Rangers open a series on the road against the Athletics on Friday. That should be a great way to get the offense going without Seager.