The Texas Rangers are on the outskirts of the American League Wild Card race as the final month begins. Since winning the 2023 World Series, they have not made a playoff appearance, and need a great September to make it this year. The Rangers announced Thursday that Corey Seager will undergo appendectomy surgery, knocking him out indefinitely.

“The Rangers announced on Thursday that Corey Seager was diagnosed with appendicitis and will undergo an appendectomy. There is no timetable for his return, though general manager Chris Young said they were not ruling him out for the season,” MLB.com reported.

Entering Thursday's action, the Rangers are 4.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final AL Wild Card spot. They would have to jump the Kansas City Royals, who are 1.5 games ahead of Texas, to get into the dance.

Seager has already missed 33 games this year thanks to a hamstring injury that cropped up twice. In the 102 games he has played, Seaeger has continued his amazing career. The Rangers' shortstop has an .860 OPS with 21 homers and 50 RBI on the season.

The Rangers have used Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith at shortstop this season when Seager has been out. They will lean on those players to fill in Seager's defensive gaps, while hoping the rest of the lineup can fill in offensively. Texas will lean on Marcus Semien and Joc Pederson to drive in runs.

Seager won the 2023 World Series MVP, finishing off the best season of his career with his second such title. In 119 regular-season games that year, he amassed a 7.2 bWAR, 1.103 OPS, and 96 RBI. The postseason was even better, with a 1.106 OPS and six homers in 17 games.

The Rangers open a series on the road against the Athletics on Friday. That should be a great way to get the offense going without Seager.

More Texas Rangers News
Former Texas Rangers and New York Yankees star Mark Teixeira, who will run for Congress in support of President Donald Trump.
Ex-Rangers, Yankees All-Star Mark Teixeira running for Congress in Texas in support of Donald TrumpAndrew Korpan ·
rangers, al wild card
Why Rangers will clinch AL Wild Card spotGarrett Kerman ·
Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a two-run double during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.
Rangers set multiple home-field records in 20-run explosion vs. AngelsAbdullah Imran ·
Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore (25) fields a throw to second as he prepares to nullify a stolen base by the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre.
Rangers sign 2024 Gold Glove winner after Mariners releaseRussell Steinberg ·
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field.
Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi out for season with shoulder injuryZachary Howell ·
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch to the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Globe Life Field.
Rangers’ Jacob deGrom makes brutally honest admission after loss to AngelsJoey Mistretta ·