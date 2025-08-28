After spending the first five years of his MLB career with the Rangers, former New York Yankees star Mark Teixeira will run for Congress in Texas in support of President Donald Trump.

He made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, posting an official statement. Teixeira and his family returned to Texas following his retirement from MLB after the 2016 season, and he is now running for Congress.

“As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I'm ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional,” he said in a statement. “It takes teamwork to win, and I'm ready to help defend President Trump's America First agenda, Texas family, and individual liberty.”

Big news: I'm ready to go! As a lifelong conservative who loves this country, I'm running for Congress to fight for the principles that make Texas and America great. It takes teamwork to win – I'm ready to help defend President Trump's America First agenda, Texas families,… pic.twitter.com/bVb6j9qP6i — Mark Teixeira (@teixeiramark25) August 28, 2025

He also went on to praise the state. Teixeira called playing for the Rangers and raising his family in Texas ahead of his Congress run “one of the greatest blessings in my life.” He wants to continue growing his legacy there.

“Texas is the land of fierce independence, relentless optimism, and limitless opportunity,” Teixeira praised. “That unique spirit thrives in the Hill Country and throughout Congressional District 21 — from Kerrville to New Braunfels, from Leaky to Bandera, and everywhere in between. Congressman Chip Roy has represented this district with unwavering courage and leaves an impressive legacy of principled conservative leadership. I'm running to ensure District 21 remains prosperous and free for generations to come.”

He knows it will not be an easy race. Teixeira is prepared to give it all he's got. “I will campaign hard, meet Texans across the district, and earn every vote,” he promised. “In Congress, I'll always stand up for the real heroes — our men and women in uniform, police officers and firefighters, farmers and ranchers, parents, teachers, and hard-working taxpayers.”