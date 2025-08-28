The Texas Rangers unleashed a historic offensive performance Wednesday night, scoring 20 runs, a record for Globe Life Field, on 20 hits, the most the Rangers have ever recorded at their home ballpark, to crush the Los Angeles Angels 20-3. The outburst was the most runs scored by the Rangers in a game since July 25, 2011, and is tied for the third-most in franchise history.

The game was originally supposed to feature Nathan Eovaldi, who had been having a career-best season. However, a rotator cuff strain ended Eovaldi’s regular season prematurely. In his place, the Rangers started Jacob Latz in a bullpen game. Latz delivered 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Jacob Webb followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings, earning the win (5-4).

Texas’ lineup capitalized immediately. The Angels struck first when Joe Adell drove in Taylor Ward with a two-out double in the top of the first. But the Rangers responded with a four-run first inning highlighted by Adolis Garcia’s three-run homer, his 17th of the season, plating Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager. Kyle Higashioka added an RBI sacrifice fly in the frame.

Joc Pederson continued the offensive barrage with a three-run homer in the second, driving in Langford and Seager to extend the lead to 7-1. Corey Seager added a two-run shot in the fourth, with Langford scoring ahead of him, followed by RBI singles from Pederson and Higashioka to make it 11-1. Ezequiel Duran later doubled home Langford in the fifth.

Garcia, Pederson, and Higashioka each finished with five RBIs, while Seager added two. Wyatt Langford reached base all five times, scoring four runs before the team replaced him in the seventh. Every Rangers batter recorded at least one hit, reflecting a total offensive dominance.

Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz, recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, wasn't at his best in his 23rd start of the season, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) in 3 1/3 innings. His ERA rose to 6.81, and his 11 runs allowed represent a career high. Later in the seventh, Angels used position player Oswald Peraza as a pitcher. Texas took full advantage, scoring eight runs in the inning, capped by Higashioka’s three-run homer on a 36.6 mph pitch for his 10th of the season.

The victory gave Texas a series sweep over the Angels and pushed the Rangers to five wins in six games, keeping them in contention for a Wild Card spot. The Rangers now sit above .500 by a game and prepare for the first of three games against the Athletics in Sacramento following their off day Thursday. The Angels, meanwhile, head to Houston to open a four-game series.