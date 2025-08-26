Two days after the Seattle Mariners designated him for assignment, the Texas Rangers have signed utility player Dylan Moore to a minor league contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The move comes after second baseman Marcus Semien suffered a fracture and sprain in his left foot, likely ending his season.

This will be Moore's second stint in the Rangers' organization after the club drafted him in 2015. Moore broke into the Majors with Seattle four years later, but, other than the COVID-shortened 2020 season, never really established himself as a hitter.

He did, however, play well in the field, even winning a Gold Glove for utility players in 2024. He was also an incredibly versatile defensive player, able to play anywhere but catcher. That provided extra value that helped offset his woes at the plate.

In 2024, Moore appeared in 88 games, hitting .193 with a .622 OPS and 12 stolen bases. The Mariners cut ties with him as a corresponding move for Victor Robles, who came off of the 60-day injured list. Moore was the longest-tenured member of the team at the time of his departure.

Oddly, Robles now faces a 10-game suspension for throwing his bat towards the pitcher’s mound during a minor league rehab game, but he is appealing the punishment and can play for Seattle while the process unfolds.

For the Rangers, Moore comes to the organization while it tries desperately to claw its way into playoff contention as September approaches. Texas comes into play on Tuesday at 66-67, 5.5 games out of the American League Wild Card race.

And as far as the money goes, the Mariners owe him what remains of his $3.575 million salary. If the Rangers call him up, they will pay him a prorated portion of the $760,000 league minimum. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and will be eligible for the postseason roster if the Rangers can make a late run.