The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Texas Rangers by a final score of 4-0 on Monday. At 66-67, the Rangers sit 7.0 games back in the American League West and 5.5 games back of an AL Wild Card spot. Jacob deGrom — who surrendered two runs over five innings while striking out seven against the Halos on Monday — has not earned an individual win in over a month. deGrom made an honest admission following his outing, via ESPN.

“Tonight just was inconsistent the whole time,” the Rangers star pitcher said. “Missed with a lot of sliders, missed with fastballs, first pitch of the game threw right down the middle. Just kind of all over the place, so that was frustrating.”

deGrom had been dealing with shoulder fatigue but was able to return and pitch against the Angels. Perhaps the concern played a role in his up and down start on Monday. It goes without saying, but the Rangers will need deGrom to be on top of his game if they are going to make any kind of postseason run.

deGrom, who earned his first All-Star selection in 2025 since the 2021 season, has pitched to a 2.79 ERA across 25 starts. He had not made more than 16 starts in a season since 2019, so his 25 outings are encouraging without question. The right-handed hurler has also recorded 155 strikeouts in his 145.1 innings of work.

A two-time Cy Young winner, deGrom is one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy. Injuries have limited him in recent seasons, but he has reminded the MLB world of his talent so far in the '25 campaign. deGrom did not have his best outing on Monday, but he also received no run support.

The Rangers will attempt to jump back into the win column in their rematch with the Angels on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 PM EST at Globe Life Field.