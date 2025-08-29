The Texas Rangers are technically still in the postseason conversation. At 68-67, Texas is 6.5 games out of first place in the American League West. In the American League Wild Card, the Rangers are just 4.5 games back of a spot. Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young understands that consistency has been a problem for the ball club, but he is not giving up on Texas' postseason hopes.

“I just, in my heart, do not believe that we've played our best baseball yet,” Young said, via SportsDay Rangers. “My hope is that that is still to come. And if it is, given where we are right now… there's still the possibility that we can make a push and make the playoffs. And that's what I'm expecting. That's what I'm hoping for.

“But the reality is we have to go do that… Right now we're a .500 team because we haven't been able to put together the consistency that good teams do.”

The Rangers could certainly still make a run. The team has dealt with adversity, though. Notably, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi recently suffered a season-ending injury. Additionally, Corey Seager underwent surgery and it remains to be seen if he will be able to return this season.

Making a true postseason push without two All-Star caliber players in Eovaldi and Seager will prove to be an immense challenge. Is it possible? Yes, but the Rangers will need to develop the “consistency” that Young mentioned.

The Rangers will play the Athletics in Sacramento on Friday night at 10:05 PM EST. Texas will finish the three-game series on Sunday before heading to Arizona to play the Diamondbacks in another three-game set. The ball club will then head back to Arlington to host the Houston Astros in what projects to be a pivotal weekend series to say the least.