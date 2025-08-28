The Texas Rangers are 68-67 entering their weekend series against the Athletics. Bruce Bochy is in what might be the last season of his career as a manager. That kind of uncertainty makes a disappointing season worse. Now, Corey Seager is out indefinitely with an injury that could derail Texas. One of the big questions lies between Wyatt Langford and Adolis Garcia in the outfield.

As a whole, the Rangers' offense has taken a big step backwards this season. For a group that won the World Series in 2023, Texas lacks a lot of the firepower that took them to the mountaintop. A lot of the Rangers' offensive contributors have missed time with injury, including Marcus Semien, Garcia, and Seager. Their absences have robbed the team of the chance to build any rhythm.

With the regular season coming to a close, it is time for Texas to take a step back and look at all of its options. This season might be the beginning of the end of the core that brought the team a championship. If Bochy is on his way out the door this winter, the time has come to hit the reset button on the roster and starting building around young pieces. It is a sad but necessary reality.

If the Rangers start selling pieces, Garcia's name needs to be at the top of the list. The All-Star has not been the team's worst player this season, but has fallen well short of expectations. He is not the only player who needs to go, but he has not done himself any favors this season. Additionally, injuries to Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi give the Rangers little hope moving forward.

Here is why Texas should trade Garcia away in the offseason and where he could end up.

Why should the Rangers trade Garcia away?

Garcia became the face of the Rangers throughout a long and successful career. However, he has reached the end of his prime this season. Unfortunately for him, his numbers have reflected that. Heading into the weekend, the former outfielder has notched 18 home runs and 72 RBIs so far this season. Without a torrid stretch to finish the regular season, he will set new career-lows.

Garcia was a trade candidate back at the deadline. However, the Rangers did not find a suitor willing to meet their asking price. Texas retained him, hoping that he could find his swing and key an offensive turnaround for Bochy's team. Unfortunately, he has become an anchor holding the team back from competing in the American League West.

The biggest factor that could inspire the Rangers to move forward is the abundance of talent behind Garcia. Langford's growth this season is one of the main reasons Texas is still clinging to its playoff hopes. If he and Josh Smith continue their development on both sides of the ball, Garcia quickly transforms from an essential piece to an expendable player they should flip in a trade.

Where could the Rangers trade Garcia to?

Despite a down season, Garcia will garner interest around the league if Texas makes him available. His power and above average defense in the outfield would be a valuable addition to contenders needing help at that spot. A lot of teams made moves for outfielders at the trade deadline, but adding Garcia and signing him to a multi-year deal gives them a long-term solution.

One team where Garcia fits perfectly is the Philadelphia Phillies. They traded for Harrison Bader at the trade deadline, but would love to add a more proven offensive talent in the outfield. Garcia's injury struggles this season will give teams across the league reason for concern, but his offensive production is too good to pass on. He would make a formidable order even more threatening.

Garcia is at the end of his prime, but still has a few productive years left up his sleeve. His health issues could hold his value back, but the Rangers will have teams lining up to add him if they decide to throw him onto the trade block. Texas has enough depth with Langford and others to tank the loss in exchange for help elsewhere. It is just a matter of finding the right fit.

If Garcia is part of a trade this offseason, it marks the end of an era in Texas. He helped the Rangers win a title, but Texas fans are more concerned about getting another instead of reflecting on 2023. For that reason, the former star could see his time in a Rangers jersey come to an end sooner than he thinks.