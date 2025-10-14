The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a crushing ALCS Game 2 loss, falling 10-3 to the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre. With their offense struggling again and pitching decisions under fire, the Blue Jays now trail the series 0-2 and face mounting pressure heading into Game 3.

The Blue Jays offense looked flat, managing just six hits after briefly tying the game early. Rookie Trey Yesavage surrendered a three-run homer in the first inning, and the Blue Jays pitching rotation couldn’t contain Seattle’s surge. Despite home-field advantage and rest, Toronto failed to exploit a team that arrived late and was exhausted from a 15-inning Game 5 vs. the Detroit Tigers to get here.

The ALCS Game 2 loss ignited strong reactions across social media, where fans questioned the team’s effort, strategy, and focus.

User @Expos4ever10 didn't hold back:

“This game is mostly on the offense, only get 2 hits it’s on the offense but it was also masterclass display on how not to manage pitching by the #Bluejays clown manager. Credit the @Mariners for doing just enough, they tipped their caps to the Jays manager”

@raptor10340 posted the following:

“This Mariners team literally arrived in Toronto late after a 15 inning game, with their bullpen taxed, and started Bryce Miller tonight who was only on 3 days rest….. And yet the Jays haven't taken advantage and currently 10 outs away from a loss. PATHETIC STUFF”

Article Continues Below

User @gopherhound added:

“@BlueJays Absolutely embarrassing! @Mariners Congratulations Seattle.”

Some fans struck a different tone, calling on the team to reset their mindset.

User @lobbygrl took a different route:

“The @BlueJays aren't focused, they feel defeated. Find your joy, fellas. We #wantitall”

With the ALCS momentum fully in the Mariners hands, the Blue Jays face a must-win Game 3. Without better execution and energy, Toronto's postseason hopes may slip away entirely.