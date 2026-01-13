The World Baseball Classic returns in 2026. The tournament will start on March 5 and end on the 17th. This is going to be an exciting one to watch after Japan defeated Team USA in the final last time out. Shohei Ohtani struck out his former teammate, Mike Trout, to end the event.

Japan defeated Team Mexico in the semifinal. Mexico was one of the better teams of the tournament last time out as star player Randy Arozarena dominated for those two weeks. He will once again play for Mexico as they aim to get to the final this time around.

Toronto Blue Jays catcher, Alejrnado Kirk, will represent Team Mexico this time around. Kirk will join Arozarena, Jarren Duran, Ramon Urias, and Luis Urias as the only ones committed to this point on offense. Pitcher Taijan Walker has committed to Mexico once again and will be one of the top pitchers on this staff.

Team USA is really the only country that has a ton of guys committed. More players will commit once February comes around. With MLB Free Agency going on right now, many are focused on that to end, and pitchers and catchers reporting to camp are coming up soon. Mexico and the USA have a great rivalry in this sport, and the country down south actually defeated the Americans last time they met. However, the Americans are stacking the roster with insane talent this time, and should be the best team in the tournament, even over Japan and the Dominican Republic.

Team Mexico will be in Group B with Team USA, Italy, Brazil, and Great Britain. The USA and Mexico should breeze through Italy, Brazil, and Great Britain.