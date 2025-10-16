The Toronto Blue Jays got a spark from the most unlikely of places in Game 3 of the ALCS, and second baseman Andres Gimenez wasted no time soaking in the moment. After the Blue Jays' explosive 13-4 win over the Seattle Mariners, the usually reserved infielder became the voice of the victory with a postgame comment that instantly went viral.

His first postseason home run didn’t come from a moment of power planning — it came from instinct. Speaking with FOX Sports’ Tom Verducci, Gimenez revealed he was considering a sacrifice bunt before changing his mind.

Fox Sports: MLB took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter), posting a clip of Gimenez's honest moment with Verducci after the win. In the interview, he offered a surprising look into his thought process.

“For a second I was thinking of bunting and moving the runner over”

“For a second I was thinking of bunting and moving the runner over” Andrés Giménez spoke with Tom Verducci about his first career Postseason home run, the team’s aggressiveness at the plate tonight, and his excitement for Max Scherzer on the mound tomorrow pic.twitter.com/dOCezJ4JwX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2025

The honesty made waves, especially considering Gimenez entered the game 0-for-7 in the series. On a night where he collected three hits, his third-inning, game-tying shot flipped momentum, kicking off a five-run frame and helping the Blue Jays playoff run stay alive.

The win cut the Mariners' series lead to 2-1 and reignited a clubhouse that had looked flat in Games 1 and 2.

The 27-year-old has never been known for power — a three-time Gold Glove Award recipient, his game is built on contact and elite defense. But in that moment, he delivered more than stats — he delivered a spark. In the 2025 postseason, Gimenez is hitting .269 with 7 hits, a home run, 4 RBIs, and 6 runs scored in 7 games.

The bottom of the order hadn’t done much, but this swing changed everything. If the Blue Jays manage to even the series in Game 4, fans may point to this moment as the one that shifted the postseason tide.